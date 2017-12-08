Private water supplies from Lake Taupo encouraged to be turned off

Friday, 8 December, 2017 - 15:31

People with private supplies that take water from Lake Taupō are being urged to turn them off in the wake of the potentially toxic algae bloom being confirmed yesterday.

The recommendation was made by Medical Officer of Health Dr Neil de Wet at a media briefing this morning.

Taupō District Council today shut down its water supply intake at Hatepe following a drone inspection that revealed a weed like substance near the pipe inlet. The water supply intake at Motuoapa has also been turned off due to concerns about water clarity. Water tankers are being used to top up the supply to around 600 properties. Hatepe and Motuoapa residents are being asked not to use sprinklers or water outdoors until further notice. The risk is considered to be very low at both sites but we are erring on the side of caution.

Other water supplies around the Taupō District are at this stage unaffected. Taupō District Council has comprehensive monitoring in place to ensure the quality and safety of all drinking water at all times.

There is currently NO risk to other water supplies from this algal bloom and Taupō District Council will be increasing the frequency of testing at its other intake sites in response to the situation.