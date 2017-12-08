Dunedin residents asked to reduce water use

Friday, 8 December, 2017 - 15:36

Dunedin residents are being asked to cut down on their water use to help the city get through a hot, dry spell.

Dunedin City Council Group Manager 3 Waters Tom Dyer says, "The good weather is a great start to summer but, as in other areas across the country, things are drying out and water use in our city has been particularly high.

"We’re asking people to be mindful of their water use over summer. We’d be grateful if people could think about how much water they’re using in their gardens, ponds, pools and when cleaning their cars and boats."

Residents can conserve water by using a watering can or handheld hose for their garden, instead of a sprinkler. Sprinklers should only be used for a short time in the evenings or early mornings.

Water use across the city is averaging about 60,000cu m a day compared to 44,000cu m usually.

"We appreciate residents doing their bit to look after the city’s water supply and help us avoid formal and/or more severe restrictions. We will advise the public when these measures are no longer needed."