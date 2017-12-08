New seal on Auckland Harbour Bridge over Christmas

Friday, 8 December, 2017 - 15:51

The NZ Transport Agency will carry out annual resurfacing work on the Auckland Harbour Bridge over the Christmas - New Year holiday period.

The two southbound clip-on lanes of the bridge will close on Boxing Day for at least 48 hours. Shelly Beach Road off-ramp will also close and detour signs will direct motorists to the next exit at the Fanshawe Street off-ramp.

Three lanes will be open in both directions during the resurfacing.

The lanes will close in the early hours of 26 December and are scheduled to reopen on 28 December. Wet weather or other unforeseen circumstances may delay the start of or completion of the work, with 29 December the latest start date.

The Transport Agency’s System Manager, Steve Mutton says the Auckland Harbour Bridge is one of the busiest sections of motorway in Auckland, with about 170,000 vehicle movements on an average day.

"The resurfacing of the clip-on lanes will provide a uniform, smooth and resilient surface, which will improve the safety and driving experience for motorists. The lanes were last resurfaced at the end of 2010."

The work is part of the Transport Agency’s ongoing maintenance programme to ensure the harbour bridge is kept in a first class and safe condition for Auckland communities and visitors. The resurfacing work is scheduled to take place during the Christmas holiday period when traffic volumes are lighter than at other times of the year.

"We’re expecting traffic to flow well in both directions and weather permitting, the bridge will be fully opened before most people return from their Christmas break," says Mr Mutton.

"The Transport Agency thanks motorists for their patience and understanding while this essential work is carried out."

If there are delays on the bridge, motorists should consider using alternative forms of transport such as buses and ferries to cross the harbour. Alternative routes are recommended on Upper Harbour Highway, the North-Western Motorway (SH16) and State Highway 18 (SH18).

Motorists are advised to listen to regular radio updates on the lane closures. Also go to the Transport Agency’s travel pages www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic or check Twitter and Facebook for regular updates on traffic delays, incidents and congestion hotspots.