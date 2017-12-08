Detours planned as work on Russley Road Upgrade continues

Friday, 8 December, 2017 - 16:05

There will be night-time detours around Christchurch’s State Highway 1 Russley Road/Wairakei Road area over coming days as work continues on the Russley Road Upgrade.

Motorists are advised to follow the sign-posted detours in place and allow an extra five minutes travel time during the work.

Contractors will be carrying out work at sites around the project overnight on Sunday 10 December and Monday 11 December.

The work will be from 6pm until 6am the following day. The work is weather dependent and will be postponed if required.

The Transport Agency apologises for any inconvenience caused by the works. The Russley Road Upgrade is on track to be completed in April 2018.

More information about the Russley Road Upgrade can be found here: http://www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/christchurch-motorways/christchurch-western-corridor/sh1-russley-road

People can get information on state highway roadworks, delays and detours on the Transport Agency’s website, by calling 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 444 449) or by following the Transport Agency on Facebook or Twitter - @NZTACWC