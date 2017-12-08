Pelorus Bridge, SH6, Marlborough, closed Thursday night

Friday, 8 December, 2017 - 16:37

Overnight closure of Pelorus Bridge, Marlborough, Thursday, 14 December

The NZ Transport Agency advises people who normally use State Highway 6 across the Pelorus Bridge in Marlborough that next Thursday night, 14 December, the bridge will be closed. The approaches to the bridge require maintenance repairs so the highway will be closed from 9 pm through to 5 am at the bridge.

"If the weather is wet, the work will transfer to the next night," says Frank Porter, Transport Agency System Manager.

Drivers will need to take the alternative route between Blenheim/Picton and Nelson - State Highways 6 and 63 via St Arnaud or SH6/through Wai-iti Valley and Tophouse/SH 63. This will make their journey a half hour longer than the SH6 route. The Pelorus bridge is west of Havelock.

Electronic signs west of Nelson and at the Picton/ Blenheim end of the route are currently warning drivers of the full highway closure at Pelorus Bridge for the night of the 14th. The only exceptions to the closure will be emergency vehicles.

Mr Porter thanked all drivers who may be inconvenienced by the closure. "We need to get this work done before Christmas and the holiday season so this is one of the few chances to do so."

http://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadworks/194551