We're on the countdown to co-location

Friday, 8 December, 2017 - 16:44

Opening hours for the Napier Library and MTG Hawke’s Bay are set to increase once the Napier Library moves to its temporary location at MTG Hawke’s Bay.

The current Napier City Library will close on 22 December and reopen at MTG on 7 February 2018.

Library items can also be returned during this time to the National Aquarium of New Zealand, MTG Hawke’s Bay, Kennedy Park Resort and Pak ‘n’ Save Tamatea.

The Napier City Council Community Services committee passed a resolution on Wednesday (6 December) to extend the hours of operation for the museum, and both libraries. The decision will be discussed again at the last full Council meeting for the year, on 20 December.

If confirmed, MTG’s opening hours will increase from 49 to 52.5 hours per week, and Napier Library’s hours will increase from 50 to 52.5 hours. The co-located facilities will be open seven days a week, from 9.30am to 5pm. It is not possible to extend the opening hours beyond 5pm because of commercial events and functions, which are often held in the foyer and Century Theatre.

Taradale Library hours will also increase, from 50 to 52, and will open from 9.30am to 5.30pm weekdays, and weekends 10am to 4pm.

It is believed extended weekend hours will also increase the opportunities for further community programmes, and for the public to interact with, and enjoy the services provided by both the library and MTG.

Other changes include the removal of library charges to reserve books. There are over 100,000 books across the Napier Libraries collection, says Darran Gillies, Napier Libraries Manager. However, with the move not all of these will be out on the shelves every day, so this will speed up the process for users to reserve and get the books they want, he says. He is encouraging people to plan their library trips, by utilising the online catalogue and reserving books.

By doing this, it means people don’t need to queue up to get their book, it is simplifying the process so they can collect their reserved item or items and go to a self-service kiosk without needing to make a payment transaction.

"It is all about giving as much convenience to our users as possible. And we believe these changes will enable that," says Darran.

MTG Hawke’s Bay Director Laura Vodanovich is looking forward to sharing the space with library users, adding that changes leading up to the co-location, such as the removal of MTG entry fees, has already made a difference to the vibe within the facility. "It is wonderful that the museum is now truly available to the entire community and really pleasing to see how many people are utilising their museum."

Enrolments for the Libraries’ Summer Reading Programme open at 10am tomorrow (9 December) at both libraries. It will run as usual in Taradale, but in Napier will be run from MTG’s education room from 27 December.

The opening hours and library charges will be reviewed at the end of the co-location period.

Over the next 12 months, staff will develop a Library Strategy to define the product and service requirements of Napier Libraries, and the requirements of a future city library.