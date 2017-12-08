Napier man charged with wounding with intent

Friday, 8 December, 2017 - 19:20

A 40-year-old Napier man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in relation to an alleged shooting incident on November 17.

The incident involved a firearm and a 47-year-old Central Hawke’s Bay man at an address in Pourere.

Police are seeking one other person of interest in relation to this event, but there is no ongoing risk to the public.

The 40-year-old appeared in the Hastings District Court today, December 8, and has been remanded on bail to reappear on January 16.