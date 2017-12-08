Heavy rain for southern Fiordland

Friday, 8 December, 2017 - 20:24

An active front moves slowly north over Fiordland tonight, followed by another front on Saturday, bringing periods of northerly rain to the area.

This Watch is for the possibility that rainfall accumulations may reach warning criteria about Fiordland from Doubtful Sound southwards.

People are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case this Watch is upgraded to a Warning or further areas are added.

HEAVY RAIN WATCH

Area: Fiordland from Doubtful Sound southwards Valid: 5 hours from 8:00 pm Friday to 1:00 am Saturday Forecast: A period of rain, with some heavy falls and possible thunderstorms.

Note, another short burst of heavy rain is expected around the middle of the day on Saturday, but warning amounts, for example 50mm in 6 hours, are not expected at this stage.

This watch will be updated by: 10:00 am Saturday 09-Dec-2017