Road partially closed after crash in Manurewa

Emergency services are attending a crash where a vehicle’s hit a power pole in Manurewa.
Mahia Rd is closed between Rimu Rd and Fields Rd while the vehicle is removed.
The local lines company has been advised.
Police attended at 5.21am and initial reports from the scene are that no one has been injured.
