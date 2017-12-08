Police responding to incident in Ponsonby

|
Police have cordoned off the top part of Franklin Road in Ponsonby while enquiries are being made into an alleged assault earlier this evening.
We understand there are lots of people in the area enjoying the Christmas lights and we ask that people follow the instructions of Police at the scene.
