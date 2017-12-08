Name released after Te Atatu crash

Friday, 8 December, 2017 - 22:35

Police are now in a position to release the name of the man who died following a crash on Te Atatu Road last night.

He was 51-year-old John Patrick Bonner, of Te Atatu Peninsula.

Police extend their condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.

The Serious Crash Unit are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.