Man in serious condition after assault in Otara

A man was assaulted in Sandbrook Avenue Otara last night around 11.30pm.
Police undertook inquiries last night, and investigations will continue this morning.
The man is currently in a serious condition in hospital.
Anyone in the area of Sandbrook Avenue last night who witnessed the assault is encouraged to contact their local police or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
