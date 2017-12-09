Man in serious condition after assault in Otara

Saturday, 9 December, 2017 - 06:30

A man was assaulted in Sandbrook Avenue Otara last night around 11.30pm.

Police undertook inquiries last night, and investigations will continue this morning.

The man is currently in a serious condition in hospital.

Anyone in the area of Sandbrook Avenue last night who witnessed the assault is encouraged to contact their local police or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.