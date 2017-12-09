House fire in Wairoa

|
Police and fire service attended a house fire in Kiwi Road, Wairoa last night 10.30pm where a person is believed to have died.
Police are investigating and the scene was guarded overnight.
An examination will be undertaken again this morning.
Police are unable to release the name of the deceased until all next of kin has been advised.
