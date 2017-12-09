Assault in Ponsonby

Saturday, 9 December, 2017 - 08:35

Last night, police were called to an assault on Franklin Road, between Arthur Street and Heke Street in Ponsonby at about 10.15pm.

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after receiving what is thought to be stab wounds.

A number of police were called in to assist with crowd control due to the Christmas lights on display at the time.

The cordons were removed after 1am and a scene guard was put in place.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have seen the assault.

People are encouraged to contact (09) 302 6400 or information can be shared with Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111