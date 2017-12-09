Next week comes the big cool down for most, but not all

Saturday, 9 December, 2017 - 08:16

The first big cool down since October is coming. The forecast high for parts of Otago today is around 30 degrees. By Wednesday some areas may only make it to 12 as a southerly flow spreads up and over much of the country.

For about a week many areas will have average daytime highs (not ones 10 degrees above it!) - there may even be a couple of days with daytime temperatures below where they should be for mid-December. Although this isn't a major southerly blast - so sheletered areas may still feel some heat.

Christchurch and Canterbury will remain hot for the next three days with highs in the late 20s to early 30s C, but by Tuesday over 10 degrees may be shaved off the daytime highs and some may have a few days of late teen afternoon temperatures. A massive change from yesterday's heat that surged into the mid to late 30sC for a time.

The cool change will reach Wellington on Wednesday and Thursday. It won't be as dramatic but still 5 or 6 degrees will may be taken off the daytime highs - warming back up again by next weekend.

Gisborne and other eastern parts of the North Island will also feel the big cool down, with highs around 30 at the start of next week, but perhaps only making it to the 19/20 degree mark later in the week.

But the change in temperatures may not be so noticeable for all - with the West Coast, Nelson and Upper North Island all seeing only slight changes - however the switch from northerly to southerly flow will significantly reduce the mugginess during the days (especially in the north of NZ) and so conditions may feel cooler.

A few showers are also expected, mainly in the east of both islands.

For many the heat returns again a week from now, with perhaps the Gisborne area taking just a little longer, due to being furthest east and the southerly taking longer to clear.

- WeatherWatch.co.nz