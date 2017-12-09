Traffic blocking roads in Browns Bay Auckland due to gas leak

Saturday, 9 December, 2017 - 10:20

Motorists are encouraged to stay away from the wider Browns Bay area in Auckland due to traffic delays.

We have reports of a gas leak in the Beach Road area, and traffic is buiding up especially in the Woodlands Crescent and Carlyle Road areas.

Although emergency services are currently in attendance, there will be at least four hours delay on the roads in this area this morning.

We thank motorists for their patience and encourage people to take alternate routes or avoid the area if at all possible.