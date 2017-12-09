Man dies at Waimakariri River mouth

|
A man has died near the mouth of the Waimakariri River this afternoon.
Emergency services were called to Kairaki Beach about 1:20pm to reports a man on a jet ski was in trouble.
Local surf lifesavers and the Coastguard assisted.
The man was brought from the water by helicopter and taken to hospital, where he later died.
Police will be making inquiries on behalf of the Coroner.
