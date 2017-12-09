Serious crash at Kaiapoi

|
[ login or create an account ]
Diversions are in place following a serious crash in Kaiapoi this afternoon.
Police and ambulance were called to the Tram Road on-ramp at 3:31pm, where a motorcyclist had collided with a trailer.
The motorcyclist has serious injuries.
There is currently no motorway access at the Tram Road southern on-ramp.
Drivers will need to utilise motorway on-ramps at Kaiapoi.
Police are on scene and the Serious Crash Unit will be investigating.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.