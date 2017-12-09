Serious crash at Kaiapoi

Saturday, 9 December, 2017 - 16:05

Diversions are in place following a serious crash in Kaiapoi this afternoon.

Police and ambulance were called to the Tram Road on-ramp at 3:31pm, where a motorcyclist had collided with a trailer.

The motorcyclist has serious injuries.

There is currently no motorway access at the Tram Road southern on-ramp.

Drivers will need to utilise motorway on-ramps at Kaiapoi.

Police are on scene and the Serious Crash Unit will be investigating.