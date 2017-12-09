Update on search for Emma Beattie

Saturday, 9 December, 2017 - 16:30

Police are continuing to search for Rangiora woman Emma Beattie, who was reported missing from her Fernside home on 1 December.

Today 11 search and rescue teams were out searching again in the Ashley River area.

The search is due to conclude at 6pm tonight.

Police will then examine information gathered during the search and reassess what the next steps are to take.

Police are continuing to appeal for sightings of Emma, and anyone who may have seen her is urged to contact Police immediately.