Fatal crash in Whangamomona, near Stratford

Saturday, 9 December, 2017 - 19:05

Police are currently at the scene of a crash in Whangamomona Valley, inland from Stratford, where two people have died after their vehicle rolled.

Emergency services were notified about the crash at 3.40pm, which occurred on private farmland.

The occupants were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police are still in the process of formally identifying the deceased.

The Serious Crash Unit will be investigating.