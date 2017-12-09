Serious crash on Southern Motorway

Saturday, 9 December, 2017 - 19:10

Police are attending a crash on the Southern Motorway between Takanini and Papakura. A car overturned at about 6:40 pm this evening and the driver has been taken to Middlemore hospital with serious injuries. The serious crash unit is investigating and the Southbound lanes between Takanini and Papakura will be closed while the motorway is cleared. Southbound traffic will be diverted via Great South Road.