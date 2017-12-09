Six players win $166,667 with Lotto First Division

Saturday, 9 December, 2017 - 20:20

It will be a weekend to remember for six Lotto players, who have won $166,667 each with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Rockfield Superette in Auckland, Valentine’s Stationers in Auckland, Countdown Pukekohe and Countdown Pukekohe South in Pukekohe, Wigram New World in Christchurch, and Allenton Foodmarket in Ashburton.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

Strike Four also rolled over tonight and will be $700,000 this Wednesday, which means it will be a Strike Must Be Won draw.

By playing Lotto you’re helping fund important organisations like the Coastguard and Surf Life Saving NZ, who are helping Kiwis stay safe in the water this summer.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.