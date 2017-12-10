Pedestrian struck in Mount Wellington

|
[ login or create an account ]
Emergency services are at the scene of a crash involving a male pedestrian and a vehicle.
Police were called to Mount Wellington between Meadow St and New Brighton Rd just after 4.45am.
The pedestrian has been taken to hospital in a critical condition.
Police remain at the scene.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.