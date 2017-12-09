Man dies after falling from raft on West Coast

Saturday, 9 December, 2017 - 22:36

A man has died after falling from a raft on the Landsborough River this evening.

Police responded to the location, inland from Haast, about 6pm this evening when it was reported that a raft had overturned with four people on board.

The one person reported missing was recovered, deceased, by attending Police staff.

WorkSafe NZ has been advised.

Police will assist the Coroner with inquiries.