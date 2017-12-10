Two arrested after fleeing driver incident in Auckland

Sunday, 10 December, 2017 - 06:51

Two people are in custody following a fleeing driver incident in Favona, Counties Manukau overnight.

Due to the manner of driving, Police signalled for the car to stop, but the driver failed to do so.

Police, with the assistance of the Eagle helicopter, followed the vehicle just before 3am this morning.

The driver dropped off two passengers, who ran away, before continuing and crashing the car.

The driver and a remaining passenger were then arrested by Police.

That passenger received a minor injury from the crash.