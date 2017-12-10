Man dies after falling from raft

Sunday, 10 December, 2017 - 08:31

The man who died after falling from a raft on the Landsborough River yesterday can now be named by Police.

He was 27-year-old Samuel Jacob Zarifeh of Christchurch.

Mr Zarifeh was on a private rafting trip with a group of teachers from a boys’ school in Christchurch.

Mr Zarifeh’s body was located by helicopter about 45 kilometres downstream from where he got into difficulty near Creswicke Flat Hut.

His next of kin has been informed and Police extend their condolences to his family.

His death has been referred to the Coroner.