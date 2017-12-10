The search for Emma Beattie continues

Sunday, 10 December, 2017 - 08:26

Enquiries into the disappearance of Emma Beattie are continuing today, but will be scaled back.

A large team of police officers and LandSAR volunteers have been involved in the search for Emma since she went missing last Friday, 1 December, from her Fernside home.

The teams have extensively searched along the Ashley River area where Emma was thought to have been, but have not yet been able to find her.

Sadly we have now reached the point where all possible search options have been exhausted, and as such, our efforts will now be scaled back.

While there is now no official land-based search, enquiries are still ongoing into Emma’s disappearance.

We still urge anyone who has seen Emma since she went missing and has not yet contacted Police to please do so as soon as they can.

Any new information or leads will be assessed by the search teams.