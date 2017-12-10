Appeal for doctor to come forward following Kaiapoi crash

Sunday, 10 December, 2017 - 08:00

Police and ambulance were called to the Tram Road on-ramp yesterday in Canterbury at 3:31pm, where a motorcyclist collided with a trailer.

Police are seeking further information from the public in relation to this crash, including the medical practitioner on the scene prior to police arrival.

"We need the doctor who assisted at the scene to come forward in order to assist us with our enquiries" says Sergeant Melanie Noonan, of Waimakariri Police.

Any witnesses to the crash, or people who may have followed the vehicles prior to the crash are also asked to contact Police she said.

Police appreciate the patience of members of the public during this incident where many diversions were put in place, while serious crash attended.

People are encouraged to call their local police or Crimestoppers anonymously with any information that would help with this incident.