Man arrested after fleeing Police in Waikato

Sunday, 10 December, 2017 - 13:35

A Hamilton man is in custody following a fleeing driver incident in the suburb of Dinsdale, this morning.

Due to the manner of driving, Police signalled for the Nissan car to stop, but the driver failed to do so.

At one point the driver stopped, let out his passenger, his young child, at a family member’s home and then continued to drive on.

The driver finally stopped on Quail Place.

The driver, a 59-year-old local man was arrested by Police and charged with driving offences.

Neither the driver or the child was injured.

Senior Sergeant Phil Ruddell of Waikato DCC says: "Fleeing driver incidents are incredibly dangerous for all of those involved including our staff. The officer involved in this incident was amazed that the man chose not to stop initially when he had his child in the car.

This man is very lucky that in this instance there were no tragic consequences, which can happen if a driver chooses not to stop for Police."