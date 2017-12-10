Doctor found, but witnesses still required for Kaiapoi crash

Sunday, 10 December, 2017 - 13:50

Police would like to thank media and members of the public for sharing information on social media about a crash on Tram Road in Canterbury yesterday where a motorcycle collided with a trailer.

The motorcyclist has since died from their injuries.

Police were looking for witnesses, especially a doctor who helped at the scene, and the doctor has now come forward, but we are still looking for more.

Anyone else who may have witnessed the crash or helped at the scene, are encouraged to contact Police on (03) 363 7400.