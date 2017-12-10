Serious crash at Kaiapoi

Sunday, 10 December, 2017 - 20:10

Police are now in a position to release the name of the man who died following a crash on Tram Road, Kaiapoi yesterday.

He was 34-year-old Ben Caldicott-Elwell, of Rangiora.

Police extend their condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.

Police would still like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the crash or helped at the scene, and they are encouraged to contact Police on (03) 363 7400.