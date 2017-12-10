Police name man who died at Kairaki Beach

|
Police are now in a position to release the name of the man who died yesterday at Kairaki Beach, near the Waimakariri River mouth.
He was 44-year-old Paul Johnston, of Balclutha.
Police thoughts are with Mr Johnston’s family and friends during this time.
The death has been referred to the Coroner.
