Police appeal for witnesses to large fight in Papamoa

Monday, 11 December, 2017 - 06:40

Police received multiple calls of large group of people fighting outside an address about 8.45pm last night in Lyn Grove, Papamoa.

Witnesses reported a number of people fighting with what was thought to be sticks, garden tools and bats.

Several people were seen running through properties and multiple vehicles were seen leaving the address.

There were several witnesses who saw a woman run over by a car outside the address. The woman is currently in hospital with what is thought to be a broken leg and a shoulder injury and she is in a stable condition.

Witnesses are encouraged to come forward if they saw the crash or the altercation.

People are asked to contact the Tauranga Police Station on 07 577 4300 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.