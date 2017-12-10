Major fight in Papamoa

Sunday, 10 December, 2017 - 22:30

Police are responding to a major disorder incident in Papamoa Beach.

There were more than 20 calls to Police from around 8:45pm of disorder and fighting in Lyn Grove.

Several vehicles were also present, and one person may have been hit by one of them.

At least one vehicle has been impounded by Police as part of inquiries.

Cordons were put in place for a time, but were stood down at 9:40pm.

Police remain at the scene working to establish exactly what has happened.

Ambulance has also attended, however the extent of any injuries has not been confirmed.