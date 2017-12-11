Queenstown Lakes District Harbourmaster ready for busy summer

Monday, 11 December, 2017 - 09:25

The Queenstown Lakes District Harbourmaster is preparing for a busy Christmas break on the water as people begin to take to the region’s lakes and rivers.

Harbourmaster Marty Black and his team will be on duty throughout the holiday season. To help make sure everyone on the water is up to speed on boat safety, the Harbourmaster will be offering free boat safety checks this summer for local boaties.

The checks will be held between 10.00am and 4.00pm on 16 December at Frankton Marina, Queenstown and 17 December at Wanaka Marina and Eely Point, Wanaka. Boat owners can bring their boat to the ramp where the Harbourmasters will take a look at their safety equipment and provide them a checklist of what they need to stay ship shape and safe. Those who take the time to have their boat checked out will go in the draw to win a range of new safety items.

Harbourmaster Marty Black is looking forward to helping people ensure they are geared up for the summer. "These check-ups are completely free and come with no strings attached, we just want to talk to as many people as we can and help get the safe boating message out there."

As with previous years, a zero tolerance approach will be taken when it comes to boat safety and anyone in breach of the local bylaws could face a fine of up to $500.

"We'd rather issue a holiday welcome than tickets but with heavy water traffic there is no room for complacency. Our aim is for everyone to have a great time and go home safely," Mr Black said.

The Harbourmaster will also be working with Maritime New Zealand as part of a "No Excuses" campaign this summer, targeting recreational boaties not carrying or wearing lifejackets and those who speed on the water. It will run for five days at different times between 1 December 2017 and 31 March 2018.

"We want to use more of an educational approach than simply enforcement, but if people aren’t playing by the rules and putting themselves and others in danger we’re happy to use more stick than carrot."

"At the end of the day we want everyone to have a great time out on the water and we’re more than happy to help and give advice to anyone looking for it. If anyone wants to have a chat they’re welcome to get in touch at any point."

More information about safe boating in the Queenstown lakes District is available here - http://www.qldc.govt.nz/recreation/lakes-and-boating/