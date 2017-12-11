Hastings District Council's rules and guidelines for the beach

Monday, 11 December, 2017 - 10:09

It is no secret that Hastings beaches will again draw crowds in the thousands from across New Zealand over summer - particularly to Waimarama, Ocean and Waipatiki beaches.

To help keep everyone safe Hastings District Council has issued a reminder of some of the rules and guidelines for the beach, particularly around dogs, alcohol and vehicles.

Dogs

Dogs are permitted on the beach, however there are some restrictions and rules. Look for the signs.

Remember dogs cannot regulate their body temperature as effectively as people. This makes them more susceptible to heat exhaustion and dehydration. Make sure your dogs have plenty of shade and fresh water and do not leave them in the car.

Don’t leave dogs unsupervised. It is natural behaviour for dogs to go wandering and to team up with other dogs and get into mischief. By law dogs must be either under the direct control of a person or confined to a property in such a way that they cannot freely leave.

Vehicles

Just as on the road, there are rules around driving on the beach. There is a 20kmh speed limit on all Hastings beaches, which must be adhered to by all drivers. Quad drivers and motorbike riders must wear helmets, and no pillion passengers are allowed on quad bikes.

In Waimarama no vehicles are allowed on the stretch of beach in front of the surf club, as signposted.

Police advise that in Waimarama all drivers stopped by police for any reason will be breath-tested, particularly during the 42-hour New Year ban on having alcohol in public (see below).

Alcohol

In Waimarama there is an alcohol ban in place in the public areas, including on the beach, over the New Year period, from 6am on New Year’s Eve (December 31) to 12 midnight on New Year’s Day (January 1).

The ban means having alcohol in a public place is banned over those 42 hours. For the map of the area see page 38 of the Hastings District Council consolidated bylaw: www.hastingsdc.govt.nz/our-council/policies-and-bylaws/bylaws

If you have questions on these matters, call Hastings District Council on (06) 871 5000.