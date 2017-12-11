Motorcycle and car collide at Castlepoint

|
Police and other emergency services were called to a crash on Castlepoint Road this morning at about 9.20am
A car and a motorcycle have collided and the rider has suffered critical injuries.
Police are currently initiating a scene examination.
Castlepoint Road, approximatelly five km from the Lighthouse, is currently cordoned off and may be blocked for some time while Police investigate.
