Motorcycle and car collide at Castlepoint

Monday, 11 December, 2017 - 10:25

Police and other emergency services were called to a crash on Castlepoint Road this morning at about 9.20am

A car and a motorcycle have collided and the rider has suffered critical injuries.

Police are currently initiating a scene examination.

Castlepoint Road, approximatelly five km from the Lighthouse, is currently cordoned off and may be blocked for some time while Police investigate.