Hatepe and Motuoapa water intakes reinstated

Monday, 11 December, 2017 - 10:52

Taupō District Council has reinstated its water intakes for Hatepe and Motuoapa.

The decision was made this morning after test results gave the all clear for toxins and water clarity issues at the intake sites, following the confirmation of potentially toxic algae in Lake Taupō last Thursday.

Both intakes were shut down on Friday following concerns about algae being in the vicinity of the intakes and water testing was undertaken each day over the weekend as a precautionary measure. Water tankers were used to top up the supply while the intakes were out of action.

Operational services group manager Kevin Strongman said the test results showed there were no issues around where the water was taken from and discussions had been held with the drinking water assessor who agreed with the all clear being given for the intakes to be recommissioned.

"However, we will continue to take a cautious approach and we will be undertaking testing twice a week for the next month or so to err on the side of caution. This is above what our emergency plans require us to undertake but the health of our community comes first and foremost," he said.

Taupō District Council has comprehensive monitoring in place to ensure the quality and safety of all drinking water at all times.

There is currently no risk to other water supplies from this algal bloom and Taupō District Council will be increasing the frequency of testing at its other intake sites in response to the situation.