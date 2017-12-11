Retail NZ urges shoppers to give to charity, not beggars

Monday, 11 December, 2017 - 11:44

While Christmas is the season of goodwill, Retail NZ is urging shoppers to give to charity, not to beggars in the lead-up to Christmas.

"We absolutely acknowledge that there are people in the community who genuinely need support, but we have a comprehensive social welfare system and a number of charities operating in the community to provide that support, Retail NZ's General Manager for Public Affairs said today. "It's a natural reaction to want to try and help people, but the best way to help those in need is to donate to a charity that supports those who need help.

"Begging can often become quite aggressive and interferes with retailers and shoppers carrying out their business. Recent research by Retail NZ and Otago University shows that there were more than 16,900 incidents of begging in the last 12 months, with more than 2,100 issues reported to the Police. There is really no place for begging on the streets of New Zealand, and the best way to discourage it is by supporting charities which can assist those in need".