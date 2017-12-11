Kapiti council sets priorities for social investment funding

Monday, 11 December, 2017 - 11:48

The KÄpiti Coast District Council is adopting a new approach to the way it supports not-for-profit organisations to deliver social services that meet the needs of the KÄpiti Coast community.

From next year, not-for-profit organisations offering social services in the KÄpiti district can apply for contestable funding to support initiatives or programmes that contribute to the Council’s new social investment priorities; supporting connected and safe communities and improving the overall capability of Kapiti’s community and social sector.

The Council adopted these priorities at its final meeting for the year last week, following engagement with the community sector and recommendations from a nine-member Social Investment Advisory Group comprising of representatives from the social sector and councillors.

Deputy Mayor Janet Holborow, one of four councillors on the advisory group, says the priorities clearly set out the outcomes the Council is looking to achieve from its social investment programme.

"It’s been very valuable to have the benefit of working with people who have extensive experience in the social investment area.

"Using the experience of these people, Council has charted a new strategic direction. This will ensure that we get the most out of funds available and align our funding with the community priorities," Councillor Holborow says.

The Council has provided workshops and training focussed on capability building for the sector in the lead up to the setting of the final priorities. These will continue to be offered to the whole sector and will include topics ranging from how to source sustainable funding, to ways of working collaboratively to achieve social outcomes.

The contestable process will start late next January with new contracts in place from July 2018.

Funding available for emergency transport and beach lifeguard services will sit outside of the social investment funding process.