Serious crash at Castlepoint

Monday, 11 December, 2017 - 13:00

Police are still at the scene of a crash on Castlepoint Road, where a motorcyclist has died after colliding with a vehicle.

The rider, a man, collided with a truck not a car, as previously mentioned.

The man was in a critical condition when emergency services arrived, but has since died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating and the road will be closed for some time.

The name of the victim will not be released until all next of kin have been advised.