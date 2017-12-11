Illegal meat sales raise health and safety concerns

Monday, 11 December, 2017 - 12:28

Council Environmental Health Officers are concerned over the rising number of hunted and home kill meat that is being offered for sale over local social media sites.

Ruapehu Environmental Health Officer Phoebe Harrison said that with Christmas coming up and people getting together for extended family gatherings we want to keep people safe and well.

"The recent case of a Waikato family falling gravely ill after eating wild boar suspected to be contaminated with the potentially fatal botulism toxin highlights the dangers in eating meat that had not been prepared properly."

"In the Waikato case three members of one whanau were left paralysed and unconscious after eating suspect meat."

"While both home kill and hunted meats can be shared with family, friends and visitors it cannot be sold, bartered, raffled or donated," she said.

"Both home kill and hunted meats can also be served on a marae for traditional activities within the iwi or hapu but commercial operations on a marae must use commercially processed meat."

"Because of the health and safety risks involved the penalties for people selling illegal meat are quite severe."

"People involved in this practice should take note that the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) and Council officers monitor social media and other channels for this practice."

Ms. Harrison said that MPI produce a range of educational material on home and hunt killed meat around food safety which can be downloaded from their website mpi.govt.nz or picked up from your local Council office.

"Anyone with any questions is also welcome to call the Environmental Health team at Council for chat," she said.