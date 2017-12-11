Tuesday: Cooler in the South Island's east, but hotter than normal elsewhere

Monday, 11 December, 2017 - 13:29

A refreshing change is coming for parts of the South Island on Tuesday with parts of Canterbury possibly as much sa 20 degrees cooler at the warmest part of the day compared to last Friday when temperatures hit the mid to late 30s.

Despite this big cool down, many places in the South Island on Tuesday will still be around average temperature-wise for December. Also the cooling affect sliding up the eastern side is unlikely to make a huge dent to those much further inland, to the west or north - which will remain up to several degrees warmer than usual for this time of the year.

The entire North Island is warmer than average on Tuesday by +3 to +8 degrees.

- WeatherWatch.co.nz