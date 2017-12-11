|
Police are attending a fatal crash on the West Coast.
The two car crash happened on SH 6, Ruatapu Road shortly after 12pm.
The driver of one of the vehicles has died and two other people have moderate injuries.
Diversions are in place while the Serious Crash Unit investigates.
