Aucklanders young and old to benefit from ProCare Foundation funding

Monday, 11 December, 2017 - 14:17

Eight non-profit organisations delivering vital services and support to Auckland’s diverse population are set to receive a funding boost thanks to the ProCare Charitable Foundation’s allocation of a $220,000 fund.

A total of 60 applications were received this year, up from 40 in 2016, highlighting the increasing need from charities working to serve areas of high need in their communities.

"All those that applied are deserving organisations and we wish we were able to help them all’, comments June McCabe, ProCare Foundation Chairman.

"However, to assist in how we prioritise applications the board considers criteria weighted to reflect the capacity of the organisation to deliver their project and the health outcomes that they expect will reduce health inequities. In this grant round that task proved challenging but we are pleased with the chosen recipients and the diversity of the health populations they work with".

The recipients of the 2017 ProCare Foundation funding are:

- Age Concern North Shore Inc. - With a clear purpose to serve the needs of older people and help them live a valued life in an inclusive society ProCare funding will support a dedicated Age Concern Asian support service for the North Shore community.

- Aphasia New Zealand - Supporting an Auckland community Aphasia Advisor service to help people adjust to living a different life with aphasia after stroke, brain injury, or brain tumour/disease.

- Communicare CMA (AK) Inc. - Communicare’s 21 friendship centres throughout Auckland provide a safe, happy and welcoming environment for those faced with the challenges of aging and social isolation seniors often experience. ProCare funding will support service delivery and ensure continued access for low income seniors.

- Connect: Supporting Recovery Inc. - Connect is recognised as one of the leading direct providers of mental health, addiction and wellness services in New Zealand. ProCare Foundation funding will help support the delivery of MINDSETS, the youth resilience programme, in ten low decile schools across Auckland.

- Heart Kids NZ - A family support worker will assist families in South Auckland who have children living with Rheumatic Heart Disease (RHD) and/or a Congenital Heart Defect (CHD) thanks to ProCare funding.

- North Harbour Living Without Violence - The ‘KidSafe Children’s Programme’ will receive funds to continue working with children affected by abuse and violence at home, school or in the community.

- The Life Education Trust: Funds will support the delivery of important preventative health messages to children aged 5 - 13 in schools across Counties Manukau in unique mobile classrooms. The need for the programme is more relevant today than ever with 14% of New Zealand’s child population and 42% of New Zealand’s decile one and two schools in the area.

- The Stroke Foundation of NZ (Northern Region) - Support for the HAPPEN (Hypertension Action for Pacific People, Encouraging Engagement) pilot will play a vital role in supporting hypertension management in low-income, high risk pacific communities.

The Foundation has to date granted over $670,000 to charities in the greater Auckland region with the aim of reducing health inequity, alleviating the symptoms of poverty and increasing community health and wellbeing.