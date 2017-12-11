Police searching for wanted Auckland man George Pomee

Monday, 11 December, 2017 - 14:25

Waitemata Police are actively looking for 23-year-old George Christopher Pomee, from Auckland, who has a warrant for his arrest for failing to appear in the Auckland High Court.

Pomee is a violent offender who is currently before the court in relation to a number of charges including kidnapping, aggravated robbery, threatening to kill and assault with intent to injure.

Pomee is described as medium build, approximately 185cm tall and has distinctive tattoos under both eyes and on the lower part of his neck.

He has links to the Head Hunters gang and has contacts across Auckland including the North Shore, Te Puke, Tauranga and Napier.

He is actively avoiding police and is considered dangerous and could be armed.

He should not be approached by members of the public.

If you see George Pomee, please call 111 immediately.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Detective Daniel Freymark from North Shore Police on (09) 477 5004.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.