State Highway 2 Waihi to Tauranga improvements announced

Monday, 11 December, 2017 - 14:47

The NZ Transport Agency is today announcing the final options for State Highway 2 from Waihi to Tauranga.

The programme will improve safety, journey reliability and cater for growth adding to the immediate safety improvements along the route which are already underway.

The programme will see wide centrelines, side barriers and 26 intersection upgrades delivered between Waihi and Omokoroa from next year, a new seven kilometre highway between Omokoroa and Te Puna and a bypass of Katikati.

The Agency’s System Design Senior Manager, Brett Gliddon, says the community showed strong support for the options at open days earlier this year.

"We have spoken with the community and the priority here is to prevent people dying or being seriously injured along this stretch of road. That is why we have started work on interim safety improvements at key intersections.

"We will also be preparing for safety improvements such as wide centrelines and installing side barriers from next year and speaking more to the community about reducing the speed along State Highway 2," Mr Gliddon says.

The team is now focusing on design and acquiring any land required for the programme of work. Construction will then proceed subject to further funding.

The project team is working with our partners on park and ride and regular bus services that link to the existing cycling and walking network.