Police appeal to witnesses of Franklin Road stabbing

Monday, 11 December, 2017 - 15:00

Police are appealing to the public for anyone who witnessed an incident where a man was stabbed on Franklin Road, Ponsonby on Friday night.

At approximately 10.15pm on Friday 8 December a man received a stab wound to his chest during an altercation with another man.

The incident occurred on Franklin Road between Arthur and Heke Streets.

It is believed the offender has walked down Franklin Road and onto England Street.

Franklin Road is very busy at this time of year and there would have been a lot of people around at that time.

We’d like to hear from anyone who witnessed what may have looked like a minor scuffle on Franklin Road on Friday night, but the incident was actually much more serious.

If you have any information that could help our investigation, please contact Detective Sergeant Mark Greaves, Auckland City CIB on (09) 213 8485.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Detective Sergeant Mark Greaves, Auckland City Police.