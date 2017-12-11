Two women arrested in Dunedin following methamphetamine operation

Monday, 11 December, 2017 - 15:02

Two women have been arrested following a joint operation between the Dunedin Police Organised Crime Squad and Customs targeting an organised crime group importing methamphetamine into Dunedin and Nelson.

A search warrant was carried out in Dunedin on Thursday 7 December and two women, aged 40 and 28, are facing multiple charges of importation of a class A drug, conspiracy to deal methamphetamine and supply methamphetamine.

Both women have been remanded in custody and due to re-appear in Dunedin District Court on 15 December.

The group targeted during the operation is believed to have imported between $795, 000 to $1,000,000 worth of methamphetamine into Nelson and Dunedin.

Additional people could be charged.

Detective Senior Sergeant John Fergusson says this level of importation is a major concern as the use of methamphetamine has no positive outcomes.

"This is a particularly nasty drug that not only adversely affects the users, but also causes significant harm to the family and friends of those using the drug.

There can also be an increase in crime in a community as a result of drug users trying to fund their habit.

Methamphetamine in the community and those dealing the drug are a priority for Police and we will continue to work with a variety of agencies and individuals to encourage those affected by methamphetamine to ask for help - a community response to mitigating the negative impact of this drug is required, there are a number of very good local and national services available to the public to help those using to get drug free," said Detective Senior Sergeant Fergusson.

Anyone with information on the manufacture and supply of illicit drugs can report this anonymously by ringing Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111