Crash on Southern Motorway

Monday, 11 December, 2017 - 14:40

Police are currently at the scene of a crash on the Southern Motorway where a truck and trailer has jacked knife and is blocking all three lanes.

Police were called just after 2.25pm to the incident which is on the North Bound lanes between the Papakura and Takanini off-ramps.

No one has been injured.

Traffic is being diverted but motorists can expect delays.

We ask them to be patient while we clear the scene.

Southbound traffic is still flowing.