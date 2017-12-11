Crash on Southern Motorway

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police are currently at the scene of a crash on the Southern Motorway where a truck and trailer has jacked knife and is blocking all three lanes.
Police were called just after 2.25pm to the incident which is on the North Bound lanes between the Papakura and Takanini off-ramps.
No one has been injured.
Traffic is being diverted but motorists can expect delays.
We ask them to be patient while we clear the scene.
Southbound traffic is still flowing.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.